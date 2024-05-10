CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CEU traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$6.55. The company had a trading volume of 83,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,152. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$2.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.24.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6391403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 477,897 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,255,673.84. Insiders have sold a total of 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920 in the last quarter. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

