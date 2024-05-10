CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$8.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.53. The company had a trading volume of 851,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,869. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.24. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.30 and a 52 week high of C$6.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6391403 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. Also, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$127,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,920. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.