CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $95.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CF. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

CF Industries stock opened at $74.31 on Monday. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

