CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CGON. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $30.02 on Monday. CG Oncology has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGON. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CG Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $492,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CG Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CG Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,837,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

