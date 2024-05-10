Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) were up 10% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 187,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 274,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Chakana Copper Stock Up 10.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 7.18.
About Chakana Copper
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
