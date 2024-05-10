Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,672,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $155,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,184,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016,888 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,823,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,692,000 after purchasing an additional 524,965 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,225,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,713,000 after buying an additional 4,275,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,381,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,018,000 after buying an additional 116,070 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WBD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

