Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 38,738 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Edison International worth $157,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.78.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $68.14. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

