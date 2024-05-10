Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,770 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.13% of Unum Group worth $188,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,585,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,086,000 after acquiring an additional 236,136 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,687,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,734,000 after purchasing an additional 163,682 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,416,000 after purchasing an additional 313,482 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Unum Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,930,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,952,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,616,000 after buying an additional 866,531 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.2 %

UNM stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $4,675,095 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.