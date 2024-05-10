Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $161.11 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,897 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Diamondback Energy worth $161,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.68.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $203.72 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.79. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

