Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $162.19 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,879 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Western Digital worth $162,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,154,000 after buying an additional 92,009 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,657,334 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $121,254,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 29.3% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,486,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,451,000 after acquiring an additional 563,232 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $185,227.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $76.92.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.76.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

