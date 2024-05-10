Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $167.64 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,167,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,047 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $167,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 115,132 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Block by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,807,000 after buying an additional 190,400 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.55.

NYSE:SQ opened at $73.20 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 477,469 shares of company stock valued at $34,963,585 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

