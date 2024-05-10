Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $177.48 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Vulcan Materials worth $177,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,042,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,715,000 after buying an additional 194,337 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,481,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $501,343,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,535,000 after buying an additional 83,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,330,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,688,000 after acquiring an additional 55,992 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $270.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $265.94 and its 200-day moving average is $238.20. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $190.51 and a 1 year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

