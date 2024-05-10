Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,227 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 801,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $172,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Quanta Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Margaret B. Shannon sold 8,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.92, for a total transaction of $2,042,918.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,063 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,394.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $270.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $271.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average of $217.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

