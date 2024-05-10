Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 26,712 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of AMETEK worth $201,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $169.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $136.89 and a one year high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.70.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

