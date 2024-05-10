Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,218 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $180,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR opened at $708.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $678.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.75. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $778.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total transaction of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $1,948,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,001,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,066,617 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

