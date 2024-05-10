Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of FactSet Research Systems worth $169,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 133.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 22.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,371,121 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FDS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.56.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $435.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $380.96 and a 1-year high of $488.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

