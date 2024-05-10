Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,038 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $198,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $257.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

