Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 301,408 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,874,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 27.83% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $172,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 250,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 154,072 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,955.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 146,751 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,374,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ COMT opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $717.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

