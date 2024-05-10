Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.21.

GTLS stock opened at $155.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 155.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.20. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

