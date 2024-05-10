Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of CAKE opened at $36.06 on Friday. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

