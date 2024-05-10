Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Up 11.7 %

Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

