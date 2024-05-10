Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $166.00 at Truist Financial

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.85.

Get Chevron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,965,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,523. The stock has a market cap of $305.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.63. Chevron has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock worth $2,154,164. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.