ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMOS traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.59. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

