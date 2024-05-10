Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues Earnings Results

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Choice Hotels International updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.30-$6.60 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.68. 73,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,774. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

