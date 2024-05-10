ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst S. Mcgowan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for ChromaDex’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CDXC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ChromaDex in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

ChromaDex Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDXC opened at $3.53 on Friday. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.60 million, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 121.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 9.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 15.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Stories

