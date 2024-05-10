Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Chuy’s updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.820-1.870 EPS.

Chuy’s Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Chuy’s stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. 346,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,972. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $484.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.