CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Shares Down 5.4%

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.60 and last traded at C$15.85. Approximately 90,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 370,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIX shares. Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of CI Financial and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities raised shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.5093946 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

