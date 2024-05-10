CIBC Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$83.50

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$83.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$89.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:TD opened at C$76.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.30. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.98 and a 1 year high of C$87.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8654048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

