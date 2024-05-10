CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

CION Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 83.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

CION Investment stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.11. 371,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,525. CION Investment has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $652.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner acquired 4,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,067.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,519 shares of company stock worth $70,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

