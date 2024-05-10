Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,165 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,207,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7,074.3% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,271,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $175,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,749,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $391,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,932,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,872,238. The company has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.63%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $150,130.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares in the company, valued at $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

