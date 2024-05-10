Citigroup Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $62.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZD. Barclays cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.17. The stock had a trading volume of 434,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,245. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 1.24. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 3.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter worth $32,202,000. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,418,000 after buying an additional 247,375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,575,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,375,000 after buying an additional 159,839 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,771,000 after buying an additional 136,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

