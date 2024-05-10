Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.92

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.92 and last traded at $63.86, with a volume of 1543769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.85.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.72%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after acquiring an additional 449,310 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after buying an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.