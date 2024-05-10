Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Director Acquires $21,880.00 in Stock

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) Director Timothy L. Olson bought 2,000 shares of Citizens Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,890.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CZWI Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CZWI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

