Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $481.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Clear Channel Outdoor updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 1.6 %

Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. 531,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,524. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $766.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.