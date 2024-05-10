Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Buys $19,989.95 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Director Carol Ann Wirsbinski bought 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,989.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,672.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Clearfield Stock Up 0.1 %
CLFD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,574. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $539.89 million, a PE ratio of -146.80 and a beta of 1.33.
Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Clearfield
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearfield
Clearfield Company Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clearfield
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a Dividend King?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.