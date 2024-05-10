Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Buys $19,989.95 in Stock

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) Director Carol Ann Wirsbinski bought 541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,989.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,672.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clearfield Stock Up 0.1 %

CLFD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,574. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $50.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $539.89 million, a PE ratio of -146.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $36.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Clearfield’s revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Clearfield by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Clearfield by 109.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 69.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Clearfield by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLFD shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Northland Securities raised Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clearfield from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

