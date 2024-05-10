Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4102 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
Clearway Energy Stock Performance
Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. 235,962 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.
Clearway Energy Company Profile
