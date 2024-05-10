Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4102 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Clearway Energy stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.07. 235,962 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.20.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

