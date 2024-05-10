Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Clearway Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Clearway Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.