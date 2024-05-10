Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,225,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 4,308,065 shares.The stock last traded at $66.82 and had previously closed at $66.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $83,145,000 after purchasing an additional 324,638 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after buying an additional 704,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

