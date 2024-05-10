Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Down to $37.86

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.86, but opened at $33.01. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $33.54, with a volume of 332,741 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLL. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.25. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.39% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $149.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $221,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

See Also

