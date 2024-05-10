Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. 7,803,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,965,746. The company has a market cap of $153.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.