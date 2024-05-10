Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,612 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 1.7% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 71,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Comcast by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 128,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,505,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $329,132,000 after acquiring an additional 160,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,792,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,986,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

