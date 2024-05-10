Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Prossimo Advisors LLC

Prossimo Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,803 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 71,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 128,784 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,505,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $329,132,000 after buying an additional 160,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,583,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,986,498. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $154.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.