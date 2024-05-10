CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CMPO. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $545.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.72.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 67.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CompoSecure by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,451,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after acquiring an additional 45,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CompoSecure by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

