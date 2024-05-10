Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 3,546 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,217,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,027 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,629,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,288,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,552,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,671,000 after buying an additional 588,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,225,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 804,685 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.78. 1,313,358 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.75.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

