Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,448 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,731 shares. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.