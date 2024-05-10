Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $107,763,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,938.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,188,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,649,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,839. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

