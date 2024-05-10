Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $13.44 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,473,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $755,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,289. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.70.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

