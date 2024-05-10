Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $16.54 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,980 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,332.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 483,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,111,000 after purchasing an additional 472,584 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,876,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 802,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,538,000 after purchasing an additional 307,228 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,045.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 283,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 270,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,033,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $92.90. The stock had a trading volume of 953,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,183. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average is $85.45. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $93.84.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

