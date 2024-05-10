Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,831. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.75.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.