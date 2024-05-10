Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Invests $3.54 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after buying an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,603,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after purchasing an additional 231,958 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,610,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,263,000 after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.79. The company had a trading volume of 111,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.30 and a 200 day moving average of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $188.92 and a one year high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

